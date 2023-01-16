Interstate demand from terminal and maternal sheep breeders underpinned some of Victoria and Tasmania's highest-averaging ram sales in 2022.
Gamadale's Australia White stud in north-west Victoria, Valma Poll Dorset and White Suffolk in Tasmania and Cloven Hills at Nareen were among the best-performing meat sheep operations last year.
Stock & Land has examined the results from dozens of sales across both states to determine the best-performing maternal and terminal studs based on the average ram price at the end of each sale.
In order to qualify for Victoria and Tasmania's best terminal and maternal ram studs for 2022, studs had to record a minimum 75 per cent clearance rate at the final knock of the gavel and offer a draft of 40 or more rams on sale day.
Given the nature of terminal and maternal sales, data from seedstock enterprises who sold stud and flock rams from the same breed at the one sale have been merged to determine the overall average.
Profiles on the top 10 studs are listed below, and a table of the top 30 studs is at the bottom of this story.
RELATED READING:
Sale average: $3995
North-west Victorian stud Gamadale Australian Whites attracted bids from every corner of the country as it eclipsed its previous top-priced record during the Rowney family's on-property ram sale.
Gamadale Australian White stud attracted successful bids from across Australia, including Western Australia, Queensland and SA, beating the previous top-priced record of $23,500 set in 2021.
The stud by Ben Rowney and his wife, Sheena, and his parents Nip and Dianne Rowney.
The top-priced ram was knocked down for $27,000 to Craig and Caroline Chad, Double C Australian Whites, Dubbo, NSW.
Sale average: $3556
Tasmania-based operation Valma Poll Dorset and White Suffolk stud maintained its impressive run of sales following the total clearance at its September ram line-up where one Poll Dorset sire fetched $27,000.
The stud sold 43 Poll Dorsets to average $3556, as well 11 White Suffolk rams, one year after the southern stud made headlines for selling a ram for $41,000.
"It was a very strong result and it was great to see a number of rams going into studs, again," Valma Downs stud principal Andrew McLauchlan said.
Corey Sutherland, Deloraine Downs, Konongwootong, bought the sale-topping ram.
The stud also made Victoria and Tasmania's best terminal and maternal ram studs for 2022 with its November commercial ram sale where 144 Poll Dorsets and 133 White Suffolks averaged $1645.
Sale average: $2950
Prime sire powerhouse Cloven Hills emerged as the one of the largest sellers of rams in 2022, selling more than 600 rams across two sales in Victoria and Tasmania.
It was the Nareen stud's Victorian sale in October which attracted the most attention though when 480 of 517 Maternal rams sold to a top price of $9400 to average $2950.
The 92 per cent clearance rate was achieved with the support of loyal long-term buyers, as well as new clients who secured rams during the on-property sale.
The top-priced ram was purchased by repeat stud clients Western District Pastoral Company, Willaura.
Sale average: $2938
Twelve hours of continuous rain failed to dampen the strength of the Pipkorn family's on-property ram sale at Detpa Grove White Suffolk stud in October.
It was not until late in the sale when Lot 84 was bought by return client Roger Wilkinson, Camborn stud, Pooncarrie, NSW, operating through Elders Mildura for $32,000.
Then, 12 lots later, the underbidders on Lot 84, father and son duo Gary and Sam Armstrong, Wagga Wagga, NSW, settled on their next selection in the quest to purchase their second ram at the sale.
Sale average: $2821
An online-only sale grossed $1.68 million and was watched by 500 people across Australia when Cashmore Oaklea offered almost 800 rams during its annual sire sale in October.
The Cashmore stud, located in south-west Victoria near Portland, sold 504 Maternal rams which sold to a top price of $9200 to average $2139, as well as 21 Poll Dorset rams to $2200 to average $1257.
However, it was the stud's consignment of 207 Nudie rams which sold to a top price to $13,400 to average $2821 which placed the Keiller family into the 2022 record books.
The top price was a Nudie was knocked down to Tom Bull, Lambpro, Holbrook, NSW, after a "reasonably wet" year, according to Cashmore Oaklea stud principal John Keiller.
Sale average: $2743
Willangie-based Anden Ultra Whites recorded a near perfect clearance at their on-property ram sale in October, with just one ram passed in during the sale of 114 UltraWhite rams.
Anden stud principal Andrew Donnan said he was pleased with how strong the sale was throughout the day.
"The UltraWhites were a lot stronger... because they're a shedding breed and you don't have to shear them," he said.
The top-priced ram was bought by Paul Routley, Almondvale Poll Merino and White Suffolk stud, Urana, NSW, while the stud also attracted 10 first-time buyers during the on-farm auction.
Sale average: $2590
A West Australian sheep breeder made headlines in 2022 when they purchased the dearest Jackson Border Leicester ram for $10,000.
The Moyston stud in western Victoria, run by the Jackson family, sold 100 of 106 Border Leicester rams to the impressive top price to average $2590.
Top-priced buyer and Wannab Farms stud principal Jamie McLean, Esperance, WA, said there were only three Border Leicester studs in WA.
The stud also sold 49 of 50 Poll Dorset rams at the sale to a top price of $1500 to average $1342.
Sale average: $2566
Central Victorian Booloola White Suffolk stud joined the ranks of some of Australia's most expensive meat sheep operations when a ram sold for $34,000 at auction in 2022.
Shane Baker, Booloola, Baringhup, sold his top-priced ram for $34,000, to South Australian stud Elton Downs, Karoonda, SA, in October.
The second top priced ram was bought by Cheetara and Stockdale, Narambeen and York, WA, for $15,000.
Sale average: $2489
In a bittersweet moment for stud principals Steve and Debbie Milne, Waratah White Suffolks were among the highest-averaging studs in 2022 after their final dispersal sale following a remarkable breeding career.
The sale followed the dispersal of the stud's mated ewes in April 2022 which set a new Australian White Suffolk ewe record of $8000.
"We've put our heart and soul into the stud, but we had to finish up and we have done it on our terms and it's been quite successful."
The family sold 84 of 100 rams to $13,000 to average $2489.
Sale average: $2301
A south-west Victorian Poll Dorset stud which relocated from Greta in the north-east to Hexham achieved a near total clearance of the rams grown out at its new base.
Ivadene Poll Dorset stud was purchased in 2021 by Lachie Kelly, who relocated it to Hexham, and sold 99 of 100 rams to $3200 (three times) to average $2301.
"We purchased the Ivadene stud from Leigh Hartwig at Greta over the course of a year, so that was our first time holding the sale at Benalla," Mr Kelly said.
Listed by highest to lowest sale price average.
Additional reporting by Joely Mitchell, Philippe Perez, Andrew Miller, Annabelle Cleeland, Alastair Dowie and Jess Parker.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.