2022 top terminal, maternal ram sale results for Victoria, Tasmania

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated January 17 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 7:00am
The top-priced Gamadale Australian Whites $27,000 ram was bought by Double C Australian Whites, Dubbo, NSW.

Interstate demand from terminal and maternal sheep breeders underpinned some of Victoria and Tasmania's highest-averaging ram sales in 2022.

