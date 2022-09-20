The top-priced ram at Valma Poll Dorset and White Suffolk stud, Whitemore, Tasmania, has sold for $27,000.
Stud co-principal Andrew McLauchlan, Valma Downs, said while the sale didn't reach last year's heights of a $41,000 top, he was still very happy with the result.
"It was a very strong result and it was great to see a number of rams going into studs, again," Mr McLauchlan said.
"It's a strong indication our program is going in the right direction."
Mr McLauchlan said Valma sought to breed rams with structural correctness and sound figures.
"I think we are just trying to produce an industry focussed ram that will go out and do the job for the flock ram buyers and a lot of people seeing that maybe they need to put some muscle and growth into their programs," he said.
Ram sales always reflected lamb prices.
"When lamb prices are strong, ram prices are stronger," he said.
"The market is not as high as it has been, but it's very solid and I think its going to pick up even more as the season goes on."
The 18 stud rams averaged $6255, while the 37 flock rams made an average of $2083.
The top-priced ram, a Poll Dorset, Valma 210512, was sired by Valma 200095.
The July 2021-drop ram was bought by Corey Sutherland, Deloraine Downs, Konongwootong, Victoria.
Mr McLauchlan said Deloraine Downs was after growth and muscle.
"That's what he said he liked about the ram he is trying to not let the birthweights get out too high, while putting that growth in," he said.
"Corey thought this bloke had a lot of depth, muscle and power about him, as well."
The ram was in the top 5 per cent for terminal carcase production, weaning weight and post-weaning weight. He was also in the top 20 pc for post-weaning eye muscle depth and 10pc for lean meat yield.
The ram's birthweight was 0.58kilograms, his weaning weight was 13.15kg and post-weaning weight was 19.9kg.
He had a post-weaning fat of -0.21 millimetres, a post-weaning eye muscle depth of 3.10mm and TCP of 158.4.
His intramuscular fat measured -0.51 mm and he had a shear force 5 of 4.42.
The second top-priced ram, lot 10, Valma 210402, sold for $11,850 and was also sired by Valma 200095.
He had a birthweight of 0.36 kilograms, a weaning weight of 10.28kg, a post-weaning weight of 15.56kg and a post-weaning fat measurement of -0.33 millimetres.
The ram had a post-weaning eye muscle depth of 3.27mm.
His terminal carcase production index was 152.5, in the top 10pc, and he had an intramuscular fat of -0.29.
The ram's SHF5 was 1.95.
Webb & Woodiwiss livestock agent Mark Webb said studs were active on number of the sale rams.
That included the second top-priced ram which went to Andrew Gillett, Wunnamurra Poll Dorsets, Jerilderie, NSW.
"A lot of the stud rams sold for between $3000-$10,000," he said.
Ian Robinson, Ballarat, picked up five flock rams, to a top of $2000, while Connorville Station, Cressy, Tasmania, took nine, to a top of $3400.
"A lot of rams ended up between South Australia, Victoria, NSW and were also sold to strong local competition," Mr Webb said.
The top-priced ram was long-bodied and big-barrelled, with a good set of balanced figures, he said.
"He had a very muscular back end," Mr Webb said.
The sale was conducted under the helmsman system and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.