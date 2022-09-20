Stock & Land
Tasmanian Poll Dorset rams soar past $20,000

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
Updated September 20 2022 - 1:21am, first published 1:00am
Nutrien's Tim Woodham, Valma's Caroline and Andrew McLauchlan and Webb and Woodiwiss' Mark Webb with the top-priced ram, a Poll Dorset. Picture supplied by Valma.

*Total clearance of 55 Poll Dorset and White Suffolk stud and flock rams, to $27,000, av $3450

The top-priced ram at Valma Poll Dorset and White Suffolk stud, Whitemore, Tasmania, has sold for $27,000.

