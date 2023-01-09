Ram records were broken at Merino studs across Victoria and Tasmania in 2022 on the back of renewed confidence bolstered by ideal seasonal conditions and reasonable wool prices.
Stock & Land has crunched the figures and analysed the data to showcase the best-performing Merino studs across the two states based on the average ram price at the end of each sale.
Several top-ranking studs recorded average increases more than $1000 compared to the 2021 result, while many enterprises recorded a jump in the average price by at least $500.
In order to qualify for Victoria and Tasmania's best Merino studs for 2022, studs had to record a minimum 75 per cent clearance rate at the final knock of the gavel and offer a draft of 40 or more rams on sale day.
Profiles on the top 10 studs are listed below, and a table of the top 30 studs is at the bottom of this story.
Sale average: $5489
Western Victorian seedstock operation Banavie Merinos claimed top honours in Victoria and Tasmania's best Merino studs for 2022 after selling the most expensive ram last year.
The Marnoo stud was founded in 1915 and recorded a total clearance of 91 rams in October to a top sale price of $80,000 and Victoria's highest average of $5489.
"I am lost for words," Banavie Merinos stud principal Tim Polkinghorne told Stock & Land after the sale.
"It's an amazing result for lots of work right through from breeding time to sale day."
The top-priced ram was purchased by the Gooding family, East Mundalla stud, Tarin Rock, WA.
The Polkinghorne family purchased Banavie Merinos from the original owners, the McLennan family, in 2001.
Sale average: $5377
A healthy average increase of almost $600 meant Wallaloo Park secured second spot for the best Merino stud average in Victoria and Tasmania in 2022.
The Carter family of Marnoo sold 203 of 205 rams offered to a top price of $32,000 to average $5377, an average increase of $587 and 30 more rams compared to the 2021 sale.
"There is demand for rams that have a value to its genetic potential whether that's wool cut, staple length, fibre diameter or early growth," Wallaloo Park Merino and Poll Merino stud Trent Carter said.
The top ram was purchased by Karawatha Park stud, Kimba, SA, which has bought Wallaloo rams for almost three decades.
Sale average: $4652
Long-term commercial buyers were the driving forced behind the success of Charinga Merinos' October ram sale where future sires averaged $4652.
The stud is owned by Roger Polkinghorne and his partner Jo Browne and was established in 1990.
Roger's son, Tim Polkinghorne, is the stud principal of Banavie Merinos, a pure daughter stud of Charinga.
The Counsel family, Warrening Gully Farm, Williams, WA, purchased the top-priced Charinga ram for $12,000 and have bought rams from the Berrimal stud for 15 years.
Sale average: $4531
North-east Victorian stud Toland Poll Merinos doubled its average in 2022 after it sold the entire consignment of 80 rams to record an average of $4531.
The Violet Town stud is owned by the Toland family and run by Anna Toland and Simon Riddle and their children Charlie, 15, and Matilda, 13.
It was founded in 1988 after Anna's father Phil and his brother Murray Toland separated the Bindawarra Merino stud, as Phil moved to Bunbartha from Omeo with two-thirds of the Bindawarra stud ewes.
Toland Poll Merinos easily eclipsed 2021's average of $2179.
Sale average: $3921
South Australian buyers were out in force during Willera Merinos' annual ram sale where rams sold to $8000.
The Serpentine stud's average rose $1000 year-on-year to rest at $3921 after 137 rams sold at auction, with just one lot passed in in August.
Chelwood Farming, Mintaro, SA, bought the sale topper, while a significant amount of interest via online sales platform AuctionsPlus allowed other SA buyers to bid prominently throughout the sale.
Willera Merinos is run primarily by Karl and Will Hooke with assistance from their father, Robert, on Willera which has been in the family for five generations since 1900.
Sale average: $3707
Three volume buyers who splashed $70,000 on 19 rams at the Terrick West Poll Merinos ram sale were behind an impressive rise in the average for the Prairie stud in 2022.
The north-central Victorian stud is run by the McGauchie family who sold their entire draft of 80 Merino rams to a top price of $6500 to average $3707 at the August sale.
Other volume buyers included SJ & TJ Alexander, Nhill, who picked up seven rams which grossed $21,500, and Robert Cook, Nhill, who secured six rams that grossed about $28,000.
The average was $1000 higher compared to the $2021 result.
Sale average: $3670
Flooded roads were no deterrent for buyers during the 26th Glenpaen Merino and Poll Merino ram sale at Brimpaen in October where 97 rams sold to an average of $3670.
The western Victorian stud offered 112 rams in total and sold Merinos to a top price of $14,000.
The top-priced ram was bought by local producer Rod Marshall, Pomonal, while several interstate buyers were among the volume purchasers during the spring sale.
Glenpaen stud co-principal Rod Miller said he was anxious before the sale after more than 100 millimetres of rain had fallen across the district in the 24 hours leading up to the sale.
Sale average: $3582
Farmers from Western Australia and South Australia were among the biggest buyers of rams at Glendemar Multi Purpose Merinos' 98 per cent clearance ram sale in October.
The stud sold 157 Merino rams to a top price of $9000 a head (twice) to average $3582, while only two rams were passed in at the Marnoo auction.
Glendemar MPM stud principal Ben Duxson, whose grandfather started in the stud in 1966, said the sale was underpinned by loyal and long-term buyers who had bought rams from the stud for more than 20 years.
The two top-priced Merino rams were bought by interstate buyers including the Goodes family, Barooka, Kingston, SA, who run a large two-state commercial breeding operation.
The second equal top-priced ram was secured by commercial breeders Dean and Denise Trotter, Perillup Estate, Mount Barker, SA, along with Dean's father, Mostyn.
Sale average: $3558
Months after it was crowned the most successful Merino exhibitor at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, western Victorian stud Oakbank Merinos and Poll Merinos backed up the win with a solid sale result.
The Gre Gre North stud sold 79 of 94 Merino rams to a top price of $10,000, and an average of $3658 at its October on-property sale.
The average was down $488 compared to the 2021 sale, Oakbank stud principal Warren McRae said the consistent prices throughout the sale demonstrated the depth of the rams.
Return wool producer Roger Clark, Telopea Downs, Murrawong, SA, bought the $10,000 ram, two years after he paid the top price of $8500 in 2020.
Sale average: $3388
Wurrook Merinos takes out the 10th spot on Victoria and Tasmania's best Merino studs for 2022 after two rams sold to a top price of $12,500 in November.
The Rokewood stud sold 112 of 116 rams offered to average $3388 after Wurrook Merinos stud principal Paul Walton spoke about how his rams would perform in wet weather environments.
The first $12,500 was purchased by father and daughter duo Duncan Campbell and Catherine Lamaro, Barwonleigh Agriculture, Inverleigh, who have bought Wurrook rams for five generations.
The other top-priced ram of the sale was purchased by two undisclosed Berridale, NSW, purchasers.
Listed by highest to lowest sale price average.
Additional reporting by Joely Mitchell, Philippe Perez, Andrew Miller, Annabelle Cleeland, Alastair Dowie and Jess Parker.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
