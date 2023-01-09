Stock & Land
Home/News

2022 top Merino sale results for Victoria, Tasmania

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated January 10 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria and Tasmania's best Merino studs for 2022 have been revealed.

Ram records were broken at Merino studs across Victoria and Tasmania in 2022 on the back of renewed confidence bolstered by ideal seasonal conditions and reasonable wool prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.