Wallaloo Park Merino and Poll Merino stud sells over 200 rams

Alastair Dowie
By Alastair Dowie
Updated September 30 2022 - 12:25am, first published 12:24am
*203 of 205 rams sold to $32,000, av $5377

IN AN extraordinary sale result, Wallaloo Park Merino and Poll Merino stud, Marnoo, chalked up a sale average of $5377, an increase of $587 from 2021, at its sale on Thursday.

