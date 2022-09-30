IN AN extraordinary sale result, Wallaloo Park Merino and Poll Merino stud, Marnoo, chalked up a sale average of $5377, an increase of $587 from 2021, at its sale on Thursday.
All the more impressive was that stud principals Trent, Kate, John and Jenny Carter offered 30 more rams this year and sold all but two of 205 lots.
Trent said the result was "overwhelming".
"We put in an extra 30 rams to try and tame the average, but prices were boosted with a couple of extremely good stud purchases," he said.
"We had strong from long-term volume clients as well as a lot of new names.
"It was extremely pleasing and showed a lot of confidence in the industry and genetics."
Mr Carter said the demand for genetically-measured animals was flowing through in the past three years in particular.
"There is demand for rams that have a value to its genetic potential whether that's wool cut, staple length, fibre diameter or early growth," he said.
He said the switch to six or eight-month shearing, coming off 12 months, meant people needed to source genetics that would allow them to shear every six months.
He said the top lot was an exceptional, complete animal with its length of fibre and evenness of wool type.
"He is an uncomplicated, easy ram to join," he said.
The top lot at was Lot 28 and was purchased by Karawatha Park stud, Kimba, SA.
Karawatha Park stud principal Dion Woolford said they had been buying rams at Wallaloo Park for 27 years.
Mr Woolford said they liked the "wool, whiteness on a correct skin and figures to match".
"We consider our sheep to be dual purpose and we need to provide rams for all environments," he said.
The top ram was by Wallaloo Park 181491 with a 17.7-micron fleece, a coefficient of variation (CV) of 17.2 and standard deviation (SD) of 3.1.
Karawatha Park also bought Lot 3 for $10,000 and Lot 162 for $9500.
Lot 3 had a 17.1-micron fleece, a CV of 17.9 and SD of 3.2, while Lot 162 was a 17.9-micron ram with a CV of 17.8 and SD of 3.2.
Semen share owners of Lot 28 include Hazeldean, Cooma, NSW, Bella Lana, Wellington, NSW, and Richard Harkness, Superior Wool Merinos, Tintinara, SA.
Roemahkita stud principals Tracey and Joe Dahlitz, Cummins, SA, said they had good experiences with the Wallaloo rams.
They paid $30,000 for Lot 81, a 19.1-micron ram with a CV of 15.4 and SD of 2.3, sired by Wallaloo Park 193123.
"We know that these genetics cross into our flock really well and so we could buy with confidence," Ms Dahlitz said.
"He was just a stand out for us - we felt he was the best ram in the shed and he ticked all our boxes."
They were looking for his size and staple length and "he is good on his feet".
Lot 56 was purchased for $23,000 by Nigel Kerin, Kerin Poll, Yeoval, NSW, via AuctionsPlus.
The ram had a 18.2-micron fleece with a CV of 17.4, SD of 3.2 and Dual Purpose Plus (DP+) index of 196.
Forbes, NSW, stud, Lachlan Merinos, paid $20,000 for Lot 1 of the sale.
The ram had a 18.2-micron fleece, with a CV of 18.7, SD of 3.4 and DP+ index of 201.
Tinline Park, Mount Torrens, SA, bought Lot 5 for $12,000.
S J Pitson, Valley Vista Poll Merino stud, Culcairn, NSW, paid $11,500 for Lot 11 and $9000 for Lot 7.
Lot 11 was a 16.9-micron ram while Lot 7 held a 16.4-micron fleece.
Willera stud, Serpentine, paid $18,000 for Lot 20, a ram with an 18.2-micron fleece and CV of 15.3 and SD of 2.8.
It also DP+ index of 195.
Newdegate, WA, breeders, MR SK Barr, purchased a draft of six rams to a top of $10,000 being Lot 167, a ram with a 16.4-micron fleece, a CV of 16.9, an SD of 2.8 and DP+ index of 204.
Top Notch Farm, Newdegate, WA, bought five rams to a top of $9000 for Lot 22 which had a 17.8-micron fleece with a CV of 14.8 and SD of 2.6.
Other volume buyers included Dhuramein Nominees, Moulamein, NSW, with a draft of 23 rams.
John Flanery, Galong, NSW, put together a draft of 11 rams,
Monmot Farming, Stockyard Hill, purchased 10 rams.
Verona Partnership, Booma, NSW, bought seven rams.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien and Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
