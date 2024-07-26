Analysis shows sheep association leadership roles still male dominated

Australia's sheep breed associations continue to be dominated by males, especially in leadership roles.
Just 16 per cent of national breed associations have a female president, with 84pc of the roles filled by men.
Furthermore, within each breed association's national boards or committees, there was also a strong dominance of men.
More than 80pc of these committees were made up of more men than women.
Some breed societies had no female representatives at a board or national committee level at all, including the Australian Association of Stud Merino Breeders, the UltraWhite Sheep Breeders Association of Australia, the Australian White Sheep Breeders Association, and the Australian Finnsheep Breeders Association.
Just four national breed associations currently had a female president at the helm, including Valais Blacknose Australia, the Australian Corriedale Association, the Australian Poll Dorset Association, and the Damara Sheep Breeders' Society of Australia.
Australian Wiltshire Horn Sheepbreeders Association vice president Jill Noble, Hallston Valley Farm, Hallston, said while it would be great to see more women involved in stud sheep breeding, at a leadership level, broader diversity needed to be considered.
"I think diversity goes beyond just females," she said.
"We should be looking at getting more people in agriculture, generally."
Ms Noble said she would like to see more people from diverse ethnic and non-farming backgrounds in the sheep industry.
The Irish native who first moved to Australia 25 years ago said there were very few migrants in farming, and this could be improved.
"We need a broader range of people, not just females," she said.
She said all sheep associations, particularly those with heritage or rare breeds, needed to be an "open church".
Ms Noble said such groups needed to welcome anyone with a passion for their sheep and encourage them to get involved.
Despite the Stock & Land leadership analysis, she felt the agricultural industry remained welcoming and supportive to females.
"By and large, that is what happens - we bring people in," she said.
"The industry is welcoming and there aren't any barriers.
"I've been able to make a real difference."
In further analysis, there was an even geographical spread amongst breed association presidents, reflective of the sheep numbers across each state.
A total of 40pc of presidents came from or farmed in Victoria, the state with the country's largest sheep flock.
A smaller 24pc came from NSW, 16pc from South Australia, and 12pc from Western Australia, and 8pc from Tasmania.
