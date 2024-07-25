Stock & Land
Leongatha steer prices continue their march towards 500 cents a kilogram

Andrew Miller
Updated July 25 2024 - 2:59pm, first published 2:43pm
Steers across most categories consistently fetched more than 400 cents a kilogram, rising to nearly 500c/kg, at today's Leongatha store cattle sale.

