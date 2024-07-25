Leongatha steer prices continue their march towards 500 cents a kilogram

Steers across most categories consistently fetched more than 400 cents a kilogram, rising to nearly 500c/kg, at today's Leongatha store cattle sale.
The rise follows a similar jump at the first weekly sale held at the Victorian Livestock Exchange, Koonwarra, earlier this month.
Agents yarded about 4720 head of steers, heifers and cows and calves.
Buyers for Australian Food & Agriculture, Conargo, NSW, J&F, Teys Charlton, Princess Royal, Burra, SA and Bunnaloo Feedlot, Moama, were joined at the rail by regular commission buyers Campbell Ross, and Duncan Brown, Albury, NSW.
Alex Scott & Staff Pakenham livestock manager, Dave Setches, said the sale was consistently $100 a head, out to $200, higher across all weights and grades of both steers and heifers.
Feedlot demand had "gone to another level".
"It won't be long before we see (a number of) $5/kg before the calves," he said.
Rain appeared to be "galvanising the job"
"With that feeder job being so buoyant, it really has dragged those lighter weight, younger calves, up to that rate," he said
"It would be consistently 50c/kg on those lighter calves."
Feedlots were most active on any heifers weighing more than 350kg, he said.
"With the rise in the steer price you are starting to see a few properties falling back into heifers, as they are probably 100c/kg cheaper than a steer, so they see a bit of value dropping back into them," he said.
He said the heifer price was up 20-30c/kg.
Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer Brian McCormack, Leongatha said quoted the market at $200 a head higher than a fortnight ago, "right across the board".
"It was a very good yarding of cattle to go with that," Mr McCormack said.
"There were a lot of quality feeder steers go up above 600 kilograms and even in the cattle back to 350-3660kg and out to the 440-460kgs.
"There was a big mixture of both feedlotters and restockers - but the feedlots are setting the trend."
The bullock market had lifted and largely local restockers were looking for 350-420kg steers to go back into the paddock.
Mr McCormack said heifer prices were "very strong" on a good run of quality females.
"The top end of those made out to $1600, feeder driven again," he said.
"The market has turned and it's heading upwards now - how far, for how long, who knows?"
Ian Hitchings, Wonthaggi, said he had sold 21 "big ones" - steers and cows - a fortnight ago for a gross of $49,000.
"I replaced them today, with the same number of cattle," he said.
He picked up a pen of 21, 248kg, Angus steers from J Lizza, Toora, for 439c/kg or $1090.
"I sold 21 and bought 21, they were a good buy," he said.
"That gets me a good margin."
Mr Hitchings said conditions in Gippsland had been ideal.
"Let's hope we get spring rain, if we do we are blessed, not like south-west Victoria," he said.
"But we are blessed in Gippsland, so far," he said.
C-Way, Hazelwood, sold 62, 570kg, Angus steers, Hazelwood-blood for 412c/kg to J&F.
MJ & RM Lane, Hiamdale, sold 16, 627kg, Angus steers for 368c/kg $2310 to Campbell Ross.
P Jackson, Clydebank, sold 17, 485kg, Angus steers for 441c/kg or $2140 to Princess Royal.
Melaleuca Pastoral, Ruby, sold 18, 471kg, Angus steers for 445c/kg or $2100.
W Allenbeen, Leongatha, sold 24, 396kg, Angus steers for 464c/kg or $1840.
JT & P Fleming, Merton Vale, Willung, sold 18, 399kg, Angus steers, Rosskin-blood, for 476c/kg or $1900 to Princess Royal.
Locke Scott, Tocumwal, NSW, sold 22, 407kg Angus steers, Scott-blood, for 459c/kg or $1870 and 21, 370kg, for 470c/kg or $1740.
J & S Kelly, Korumburra, sold 12, 352kg, Angus steers for 440c/kg or $1550.
Tullaree Park, Middle Tarwin, sold 20, 293kg Angus steers for 430c/kg or $1260 to Duncan Brown.
Wildwood Pastoral, Inverloch, sold 16 Angus steers, Fernhill-blood, for 441c/kg or $2120.
Doongatha, Sandy Point, sold 14, 432kg Angus steers, Harris Farm-blood, for428c/kg or $1850 to Princess Royal.
M & M Standfield, Fish Creek, sold 20, 368kg, Angus steers for 442c/kg or $1630 to Elders Pakenham.
G&R McColl, Glenfinnan, Mardan sold 23, 305kg, Angus steers, Innesdale and Merlewood-blood for 445c/kg or $1360.
Brackenhurst Trust, Tarwin, sold 12, 285kg, Angus steers for 431c/kg or $1230
Robinson Grazing, Pakenham Upper, sold 31, 220kg, Angus steers, 6-9 months Tibooburra-blood for 481c/kg or $1060.
Boolarra Beef , Boolarra, sold 22, 641kg Angus steers for 390c/kg or $2500 to Don Bowman.
I Scholes, Balnarring, sold 15, 597kg, Angus steers for 385c/kg or $2300.
The Lord Mayor of Bena sold 19, 457kg, Angus steers for 437c/kg or $2000 to Princess Royal.
D&K Scott, Inverloch, sold 19, 372kg, Angus steers, Millah Murrah and Banquet-blood, for 400c/kg or $1490.
Watermill Pastoral Co sold 18, 409kg Angus steers, Franc-blood, for 430c/kg or $1760.
North Side Pastoral, Inverloch, sold 9, 423kg, Angus heifers for 342c/kg or $1450 to Campbell Brown.
Mount Angus stud, Trafalgar, sold 26, 397kg, Angus heifers, Rennylea nd Dunoon-blood, 13-14 months, for 385c/kg or $1530.
High Voltage Consultancy, Flynns Creek, sold 21, 377kg, Angus heifers, Leawood-blood, for 384c/kg or $1450.
MD, King Island, sold 22 Angus heifers, 313kg, for 348c/kg or $1090.
M&M Cattle Co, Powlett River, sold 12, 430kg, Angus heifers, Battersby-blood, for 362c/kg or $1560.
King's Park, Pound Creek, sold 20, 316kg, Angus heifers for $1100 or 348c/kg.
A&M Hoban, Clarkfield, sold 21 Angus heifers, 471kg, West Creek-blood, for 320c/kg or $1510.
Watermill sold 17 Angus heifers, 334kg, for 377c/kg or $1260.
