Lead ammunition ban will be a 'pain point' for deer shooters, says MP

Government proposals to phase out the use of lead ammunition in deer control will be a "pain point" for shooters, according to MP Jeff Bourman.
The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party member and Eastern Victoria MP said the move came at a time when shooters should be encouraged not discouraged to help control growing deer numbers.
He spoke to Stock & Land about the new Wildlife (Game) Regulations (2024), which were set to replace the current Wildlife (Game) Interim Regulations 2023 before they expire in September.
The new regulations would ban the use of lead projectiles in deer shooting from December 31, 2028, and game bird shooting from September 7 this year, ahead of the 2025 shooting season.
The lead bullet ban was aimed at reducing the environmental impact of such 'toxic' ammunition and followed a similar ban on the use of such bullets in duck shooting.
Mr Bourman questioned the science behind the proposals and called on the government to open out a comprehensive inquiry to gather all the facts.
"The answer is it's not really feasible but it's also not necessary," he said.
He said lead-free ammunition was approximately twice the price of the commonly used lead projectiles.
This, coupled with the hike in game licence fees also included in the new regulations, would all add up for shooters, he said.
"It's definitely significantly more expensive," he said.
"Most people are really unhappy about it."
Farmers and hunters alike now had less than a week to provide feedback on the proposed regulations as the deadline for submissions was next Monday, July 29.
Mr Bourman said he was working to pull on the right levers within the Victorian Parliament to ensure the views of Victoria's shooting community were heard.
He also emphasised that the use of lead-alternative projectiles could create a welfare concern for deer.
"Lead-free ammo is generally not as accurate," he said.
He said deer shooting was often done from long range and that accurate shot placement was crucial for the efficient death of the animal.
Any loss of accuracy created by the bullet change, would be counterproductive, he said.
Mr Bourman said when it came to the phase out of the lead projectile in game bird shooting, which could come into effect from September, there were also questions around the science.
He said it made sense for duck shooting as the lead contamination could be verified and it was in a shooter's interest to have more non-poisoned ducks around.
However, he said there was no "scientific justification" for doing the same with quail, for example.
He said game birds had increased in number over the past year and were breeding well.
Mr Bourman said he would be consulting strongly with Environment Minister Steve Dimopoulos about the regulations.
