Bairnsdale prices jump $250 a head as agents say spring behind price rally

Cattle prices have risen by as much as 100 cents a kilogram at Bairnsdale's fortnightly store sale despite a mixed-quality and winter-like yarding.
Agents yarded about 800 cattle at the East Gippsland Livestock Exchange on Friday in a market dominated by Gippsland restockers and backgrounders.
South Gippsland agents, buying cattle for bullock fatteners and backgrounders, and restockers from across the Bairnsdale district underpinned the sale, which attracted little to no competition from feedlotters and meat buyers.
Nutrien East Gippsland Livestock manager Brad Obst said the values of store cattle prices followed a similar trend to Bairnsdale's prime market two days earlier.
"There were a lot of cattle with frame but no weight in them, but they sold very well considering," he said.
"The lift in the market is on the back of an expectation there will be a reasonable spring and high trade prices.
"We saw the fat sale on Wednesday rise a bit, but we really noticed the big jump in prices a week earlier and that has put confidence into the store sale with local producers active and buying cattle."
Mr Obst said good winter rain across East and South Gippsland had also injected further confidence into the store sale scene.
Elders Gippsland livestock manager Morgan Davies said lighter steers and heifers were substantially dearer.
"I'd say there was a jump up to 100c/kg in some places on those lighter cattle," he said.
"Everyday is getting a bit longer and we're getting closer to spring, so I think early-spring is a good time to buy weaner cattle because physically they perform throughout the spring so you get that compensatory gain."
Mr Davies said prices continued to rise despite most of the steers and heifers looking "washed out and rugged" after the cold weather.
Meat & Livestock market reporter Brendan Fletcher said prices jumped by $250 a head, with heifers recording the best results.
""Quality was lmiited in the steer section with non heavy yearlings to quote, while the heifer portion had some quality pens of lighter-weight calves," he said.
Among the buyers was Mick Daly, Dalrose Livestock, Maffra, who bought more than 65 Hereford heifers, plus some steers, for a grass-finishing operation in Gippsland.
Agencies Wellington Livestock, Sale, SEJ, Leongatha, and Bairnsdale-based Bill Wyndham & Co and Nutrien EGL were also active buying cattle.
The sale started with 12, 349 kilogram, steers which made $1460 or 418c/kg, knocked down to Shaw's Quality Meats, Stratford.
The pen of steers were sired by Angus bulls and out of Hereford/Shorthorn-cross cows and consigned by Ian and Heather Bakery, Clydebank.
Kent Park & Partners, Mount Taylor, sold 95 mixed-sex Hereford calves, nine to 10 months, including 58 steers.
The first pen of 14, 327kg, steers for $1290 or 394c/kg, knocked down to an Orbost bullock fattener, plus 22, 298kg, steers for $1190 or 393c/kg.
Kent Park & Partners sold 15 Hereford, 224kg, heifers for $740 or 330c/kg, and 15, 195kg, heifers for $700.
J & W Gilmore sold 11 Angus, 356kg, steers for $1430 or 401c/kg, and 13, 295kg, steers for $1270 or 430c/kg.
The same vendor aols 13, 384kg, heifers for $1000 or 260c/kg to Gathercole's.
R & J MIller sold seven Angus, 272kg, steers for $1170 or 425c/kg to agent Paul Wilson, SEJ Leongatha, who was buying cattle for a backgrounder at Poowong.
RJ Anderson, Glenaladale, sold four, 415kg, steers for $1880 or 433c/kg to a feedlot at Rosedale, and 15, 212kg, heifers for $620 or 294c/kg.
D & M Rogers, Wulgulmerang, sold eight Angus, 397kg, steers for $1400 or 352c/kg, 14, 333kg, steers for $1240 or 372c/kg, and 14, 293kg, steers for $1180 or 402c/kg.
Coleman Partnership, Glenaladale, sold six Angus, 228kg, steers for $910 or 399c/kg.
JW Wiegard, Perry Bridge, sold seven Angus, 319kg, steers for $1270 or 398c/kg, and five, 241kg, steers for $940 or 390c/kg.
JCT & LM White sold 13 Charolais, 321kg, steers for $1190 or 370c/kg to Gathercole's, and nine, 275kg, steers for $9970 or 352c/kg.
V Morris, Ensay, sold 11 Hereford, 253kg, steers for $900 or 355c/kg.
D Lumsden sold 11 Angus, 346kg, steers for $1400 or 404c/kg, and 10 Angus, 265kg, steers for $1010 or 381c/kg.
The same vendor also sold nine, 325kg, heifers for $1100 or 338c/kg.
In the heifers, Shaw Pastoral sold 18 Angus, 274kg, heifers for $1080 or 394c/kg to a feedlotter at Orbost, and 14, 255kg, heifers for $980 or 384c/kg.
Evie Thomas, Cobbannah, sold 10 Angus, 308kg, 11-12 months, heifers for $1010 or 327c/kg, and 14, 270kg, heifers for $1040 or 385c/kg.
K & T Woodgate sold 16 Hereford, 265kg, heifers for $1000 or 377c/kg to Mr Daly.
BJ & BM Flannagan, Omeo, sold 12 Hereford, 500kg, heifers for $1610 or 322c/kg.
Beloka Pastoral sold five Hereford cows with calves at foot for $1740, and 10 Herefords with calves at foot for $1620.
