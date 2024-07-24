This week's lamb prices follow the reduced trend that started last week

The lamb market has softened after signs of a supply-driven price surge two weeks ago.
On Monday, prices were lower at all major saleyards, continuing the downward trend that began last week.
Extra-heavy lambs faced the most-significant declines, with companies like JBS, Australian Lamb Company and Thomas Foods International either not fully operating or skipping auctions altogether due to scaled-back processing or sufficient supplies.
At Bendigo on Monday, heavy lambs experienced a $20 a head drop, with the National Livestock Reporting Service estimating a price of around 837 cents a kilogram carcase weight for lambs over 26kg.
The highest bid reached $288 for grain-fed lambs weighing around 36kg.
In contrast, Wagga Wagga, NSW, saw higher rates last week, with extra-heavy lambs selling for up to $310 and averaging $284.
Lambs intended for supermarkets and domestic buyers showed more resilience.
Those in the 21-26kg weight range traded between 820-850c/kg, with top-quality pens sometimes exceeding 900c/kg.
For instance, at Bendigo, a limited supply of fat score three shorn lambs in the 21-24kg range averaged 830c/kg, compared to 730-800c/kg for lower-quality, fat score two lambs.
By the close of sales on Monday, the national price indicator was 833c/kg, down from a peak of 875c/kg on July 17.
Throughout winter, lamb supply has been robust, with higher prices driving large volumes to selling centres.
Wagga Wagga, for instance, reported its largest winter yarding on record last week.
The mutton market has also weakened in the past week due to high supply and fewer processors at the market due to winter maintenance.
Prices for good mutton have remained above 450c/kg, with the national mutton indicator at 448c/kg, down 24c/kg from the previous week.
On Monday, the heaviest ewes sold for between $130-$182, depending on weight and skin value.
The lamb supply at Ballarat saw a sharp decline, with only 11,950 lambs and 9910 sheep available.
Lamb prices dropped significantly following last week's high rates.
Heavy lambs over 30kg fell by $43, ranging from $278-$304, while those weighing 27-30kg decreased by $33, averaging 880c/kg.
Trade lambs were scarce, with prices varying based on quality, ranging from $140-$217, averaging 860c/kg.
Sheep prices also dropped by $10-$30, with mutton averaging 420-490c/kg.
While the lamb market has experienced a downturn, certain categories like supermarket and domestic buyer lambs have shown resilience.
Meanwhile, the mutton market continues to face challenges due to high supply and reduced processing capacity.
