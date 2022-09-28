Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Koole Vale sells Merinos, total White Suffolk clearance, at on-property sale

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
September 28 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders Bendigo territory sales manager Chris Anderson, Elders Bendigo district Wool manager Adam Millard and Koole Vale stud principal Alan Harris with the top ram.

*46 of 50 Merino rams sold to $5000, av $2200

*Total clearance of 28 White Suffolk rams to $2200, av $1350

Merino and White Suffolk breeder Alan Harris says his seventh on-farm sale "exceeded expectations" after 37 buyers registered from as far as the NSW Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.