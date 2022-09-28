Merino and White Suffolk breeder Alan Harris says his seventh on-farm sale "exceeded expectations" after 37 buyers registered from as far as the NSW Riverina.
The Koole Vale Merino & Poll Merino stud principal sold 46 of 50 Merino rams to a top price of $5000 to average $2200 and his complete draft of 28 White Suffolk rams to $2200 on Tuesday.
"Last year we didn't have quite the clearance or the average so it was nice to do a bit better," Mr Harris said.
The Costerfield stud sold its top-priced $5000 Merino ram, Lot 3, to first-time buyers, the Macartney family, Coreen, NSW, via Elders Albury, NSW.
"We considered keeping after showing him at Bendigo and Hamilton because he had a 17 micron wool and was one of the biggest and finest rams, and good quality wool to match," Mr Harris said.
"The furthest buyer we had was from West Wyalong, NSW, and the rest were within 150kms."
The top-priced White Suffolk ram, Lot 52, was bought for $2200 by long-term Merino and White Suffolk clients, B & L Baker, Laanecoorie.
"He had a good, long body and was a smooth ram and true to the White Suffolk type," Mr Harris said.
"The Bakers were also among the volume buyers at the sale, purchasing three Poll Merino rams and an additional White Suffolk ram."
Return buyers, T & T Cattle, West Wyalong, bought two Merino rams to a top price of $2500.
Neville Triplett, Strathdale, bought four White Suffolk rams to $1300, while account Artridge and Drysdale, Ruffy, bought three Poll Merino rams to $1900.
Elders Bendigo district wool manager Adam Millard said it was a healthy clearance.
"Alan has good, productive sheep that were well sought after by new and existing clients with people coming from as far as NSW," he said.
"They are certainly good commercial sheep with white and safe wools that can be taken to any environment."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
