Burnbrae Poll Merino stud has great interest in welfare traits from local farmers

By Philippe Perez
September 28 2022 - 10:00pm
Burnbrae Poll Merino stud principals Alan and Steven Wishart, Inverleigh, with Chris and Katrina Bruty, Homelea, Mount Emu with Hamish and Janine Wishart, also representing Burnbrae stud with top priced ram Lot 66, Tag 210005. Picture supplied.

*63 of 75 Poll Merino rams sold to $6000, av $2460

A GOOD mix of regular and new buyers spent the extra public holiday attending and bidding on the 2022 Burnbrae Poll Merino stud ram sale at Inverleigh.

Journalist

