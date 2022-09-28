Stock & Land
New lambs hit saleyards as red meat prices continue to fluctuate

September 28 2022 - 1:00am
Paul Thompson, Tiller & Thompson, Balaklava, SA, sold 405 1.5-year-old ewes for $408 at Marrabel, SA.

The lamb market has started to transition from old lambs to new season suckers, with prices continuing to fluctuate in the past week.

