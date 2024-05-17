Irrewillipe share-farming couple takes out prestigious dairy award

A couple that share farm in Irrewillipe have taken out a prestigious dairy award.
Greg and Kim Wilson won the Dairy Farm Business Management Award at the 2024 Great South West Dairy Awards on Thursday night.
The judging panel praised the Wilsons for their "exemplary integration of drive, knowledge and capital to achieve solid business returns".
"The hands-on approach, which sees them close to the operations of the farm everyday, is complemented by a big-picture and long-term view of where they want to be," the judging panel said in a statement.
"Also impressive is their awareness of things that present risks to their business and the strategies put in place to mitigate these."
The runner-up of the award was Harold Benzon, Minhamite.
Rachael McGrath, Orford, received the Young Dairy Leader Award for her active contribution to the dairy sector and community.
Alongside her family, Ms McGrath milks 400 cows with stud Jersey and Brown Swiss cattle.
She is involved in the Dairy Australia Dairy Ambassador Program, Western District Jersey Breeders Club and WestVic Dairy Young Dairy Leadership Team.
The judging panel praised her leadership qualities and "profound understanding of the importance of collaboration and communication in fostering positive change".
"Rachael's accomplishments serve as a testament to her dedication and hard work in the dairy industry," the judging panel said.
"Her willingness to promote dairy in a positive light is truly commendable and makes her very deserving of this award."
The runner-up in the category was Chloe Brown, Kirkstall.
Kerry-Leigh Hume was honoured with the Employee Award for her dedication and teamwork at Aurora Dairies, Glenfyne, where she is the second in charge.
Ms Hume has been an employee there for two years and has taken opportunities to develop and learn, currently completing a Certificate IV in Agriculture.
Judges were impressed by her "strong work ethic, high standards and excellent organisation and team-building skills".
"Kerry's passion for the industry and ability to maintain an effective and connected team makes her a worthy recipient of the award," the judging panel said.
Runner-up in that category was Gregor Mews, Southern Cross.
Maher Refrigeration and Electrical and Maher Pumps managing director Eamon Maher won the Service Provider Award.
Based in Naringal East, the business specialises in dairy construction and upgrades.
Judges deemed Mr Maher a fitting winner of this award because he "goes above and beyond to meet farmer needs and sees potential in attracting people to dairy".
The Harris family from Larpent received the Natural Resource Management and Sustainability Award.
On the farm, Alistair Harris has installed solar pumps, established native shelterbelts and used effluent water for irrigation and yard wash.
"Alistair is a worthy winner as he demonstrates a strong commitment to natural resource management, motivated by building on a family legacy to pass on the farm to the next generation in a better condition," the judges said.
Aurora Dairies was runner-up for this award.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.