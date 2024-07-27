How Joe Gibson landed a GO.FARM gig after completing a 12-month graduate program

Western Victorian famer Joe Gibson always knew he would pursue a career in agriculture.
When the opportunity came up to complete GO.FARM's graduate program, he thought it would help him land a gig in agribusiness.
Fast-forward less than two years and the Tatyoon local is the cropping manager of GO.FARM's Sandmount Farms near Katunga.
He completed the program after completing his studies in agriculture science and commerce, and said the program allowed him to understand the broad opportunities agriculture could provide.
"After completing the program, I joined the research and analysis team based out of the head office in Melbourne for a couple of years, honing my skills in agronomics and business," he said.
"I had always enjoyed the opportunities I had to get back out on farm and help with harvest, and so when the cropping manager role... came up, I jumped at the opportunity."
Mr Gibson said he felt supported by working at GO.FARM to pursue his passion within the ag sector.
GO.FARM is seeking applicants for its next graduate program in 2025, and said it was the ideal time to shape the next generation of agribusiness leaders.
The company said agriculture production was expected to rise by 6 per cent this financial year, and a need for passionate, dedicated and skilled ag workers was stronger than ever before.
The 12-month program offers recent university graduates a hands-on introduction to the agriculture industry.
It includes on-farm experience at GO.FARM's best-in-class properties across NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.
GO.FARM managing director Liam Lenaghan said the program was designed to attract energetic, new talent to the company's growing operations.
"As a business built off innovation and transformation, we're excited to work with young people who are passionate about tackling Australia's agriculture opportunities and challenges head on," he said.
"Agriculture at GO.FARM isn't just about growing crops, it's about cultivating a sustainable future, increasing productivity and adopting technology and best practice while feeding a growing number of hungry mouths.
"We know we'll need brilliant young people to do that , that's what the GO.FARM graduate program is all about."
The hands-on experience aims to empower young people to grow their skills in the sector.
Applications for the 2025 graduate program are open for positions based in NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.