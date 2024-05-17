In pictures: bulls and sunshine at National Hereford Show and Sale in Wodonga

The National Hereford Show and Sale took place on Wednesday and Thursday this week in sunny autumnal Wodonga.
Stock & Land was on the ground to snap up the atmosphere and we've selected some of our best photographs for readers to review.
Australia's best Hereford breeders stepped out to showcase their stock with almost 130 bulls put before judging.
Judge Shane Bedwell, American Hereford Association chief operating officer, selected three bulls bred by Mawarra Genetics, Longford, as the show's junior, intermediate and senior champions.
The junior champion bull, Lot 40, Mawarra Whiteout T290, went on to take home the grand champion ribbon.
On Thursday, the August 2022-drop bull was also the top-priced animal at the national sale.
The grand champion sold for $46,000 to Yarram Park Herefords, Willaura.
Mawarra Genetics stud co-principal Logan Sykes said the bull was the "complete package".
"Like the judge said, his phenotype is really good and he's sort of what the industry is looking for," he said.
"He's got a carcass and weight for age and that softness to go with it."
A total of 86 bulls were sold from the 121 offered at the sale, to the top of $46,000 and an average of $11,721.
This was back on the 2023 sale where 118 bulls were sold from 160 offered, to a top of $75,000 and an average of $12,067.
Mr Bedwell said he was hugely impressed by the Australian Hereford standard and said studs were presenting bulls which could "do it all".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.