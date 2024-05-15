Mawarra Genetics completes trifecta with Hereford senior champion win in Wodonga

Mawarra Genetics has completed the trifecta by winning the senior champion title at the National Hereford Show and Sale in Wodonga.
The Victorian stud won the junior and intermediate champion titles earlier on Wednesday.
They last had a clean sweep at the event in 2011.
Not only did Mawarra bag the senior champion but they also won reserve in the class.
Lot 114, Mawarra Western Star T060, was the senior champion.
The February 2022-drop bull was sired by Mawarra Star Attraction P033 and out of Mawarra Minerva 188.
The champion had Hereford Breedplan EBV figures of +5.9 eye muscle area, birthweight of +5.4, 200-day weight of +40, 400-day weight of +78 and 600-day weight of +114.
American Hereford Association chief operating officer Shane Bedwell judged the senior cattle and selected the Victorian bull as winner.
He said Lot 114 was the biggest bull in the ring.
"I admired his topline and he gets out and moves really well," he said.
"He's just a really neat bull.
"There's a really nice spread in him."
Mawarra Genetics stud co-principal Peter Sykes, Longford, said he liked the champion bull's structure.
"For a big powerful bull, he had a tremendous hindquarter and he strides out well," he said.
"He's very sound and with that muscle, it's hard to find.
"He's also got a good set of numbers to go with it."
Mr Sykes said the bull's dam, Mawarra Minerva 188, was a "fantastic" cow, being used as a donor cow.
"He was one of my favourite bulls in the team," he said.
The senior reserve champion bull was Lot 115, Mawarra Las Vegas T057.
The January 2022-drop bull was sired by Mawarra Emperor and out of Mawarra Minerva 995.
The reserve champion had Hereford Breedplan EBV figures of +4.9 EMA, birth weight of +2.8, 200-day weight of +31, 400-day weight of +56 and 600-day weight of +80.
The bull had an IMF figure of +2.9 .
Mr Sykes said the reserve was an "interesting bull" which was a "little bit more moderate".
"He's got a lot of carcass on him and the good thing about him is he has a really high IMF," he said.
"He's really good for that which we need in the breed."
Mr Sykes said he was very proud of his family's clean sweep at the national show and sale.
"I'm very proud and it's just very humbling," he said.
"It's just fantastic to see the three kids leading the three bulls.
"It was a very proud moment."
