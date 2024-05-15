Victorian stud bags junior champion title at National Hereford Show and Sale

A Victorian stud has bagged the junior champion title at the National Hereford Show and Sale in Wodonga on Wednesday.
The show-winner, Lot 40, Mawarra Whiteout T290, was bred and exhibited by Mawarra Genetics, Longford.
American Hereford Association chief operating officer Shane Bedwell judged the junior cattle and selected the Victorian bull as winner.
He said the champion was a bull that "put it all together" - phenotype and figures.
"He's a champion that I really like, a bull that's so deep and powerful," he said.
"He's really athletic in terms of his shape."
Mr Bedwell said he couldn't find a hole in the bull and that he offered some figures which were "really impressive".
The show-topper was sired by Mawarra Showtime P277 and out of Mawarra Miss Titania 127.
The August 2022-drop had Hereford Breedplan estimated breeding value figures of +7 eye muscle area, birthweight of +6.1, 200-day weight of +38, 400-day weight of +72 and 600-day weight of +100.
Stud co-principal Logan Sykes said the bull was the "complete package".
"Like the judge said, his phenotype is really good and he's sort of what the industry is looking for," he said.
"He's got carcase and weight for age and that softness to go with it."
Mr Sykes said the bull was one of his team's picks to do well at the national event.
"He's probably the most complete so we're glad the judge liked him," he said.
Mawarra Genetics ran about 400 stud cows and had several bulls presented at the show and sale.
The national reserve junior champion went to a Queensland stud, a first time exhibitor.
It was Kalara Hereford stud co-principal Jamie Hollis', Clifton, first time at the national event, even as a spectator.
His reserve junior champion, Lot 25, Kalara Tik Tik Boom T004, was the only bull he brought to Wodonga.
"A strong average success rate," he quipped of the win.
Mr Hollis had travelled 17 hours from Clifton on Sunday and said the trip was definitely worthwhile.
He said his bull had "outstanding presence".
"As an individual, in amongst any mob of bulls, he stands out," he said.
"He just commands your attention and he has a pretty nice data set that goes with him."
The reserve champion bull was sired by TH Masterplan 183F and out of Binara Kalara Revona M027.
The August 2022-drop bull's EBVs included of +5.9 EMA, birthweight of +5.4, 200-day weight of +44, 400-day weight of +77 and 600-day weight of +99.
Mr Hollis said he was "delighted" with his first attendance at the Wodonga national event.
"It's overwhelming somewhat," he said.
"This is the spectacle for the white-faced breed, to come down here."
Mr Hollis and his partner Mikayla Passmore ran commercial cows on leased country and had a small herd of 30 Hereford stud cows.
He said he would like to see his reserve junior champion bull bought by another pedigree breeder as the impact it could have on the breed, particularly for females, would be "great".
The 29 year old said the win would hopefully make his stud better known.
