No guarantee from Minister that dingoes won't be re-introduced near Grampians

BM
By Barry Murphy
May 20 2024 - 4:59pm
Agriculture Minister Ros Spence was asked about her department's dingo and wild dog control policies. Picture supplied
Agriculture Minister Ros Spence was unable to give farmers a guarantee last week that dingoes won't be reintroduced in the foothills of the Grampians.

