Minister tells farmers they have an 'obligation' not to kill dingoes with 1080

BM
By Barry Murphy
Updated May 20 2024 - 3:25pm, first published 3:19pm
Agriculture Minister Ros Spence was questioned about her department's policy on wild dog control. Pictures supplied
Farmers have an "obligation" to ensure that they do not kill Victoria's endangered dingoes with 1080 poison, according to Agriculture Minister Ros Spence and her officials.

