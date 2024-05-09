No new wild dog control funding in state budget as sheep attacks continue

There was no new funding announced for wild dog control in Victoria in the state's budget announcement this week.
The move has raised questions over the government's long-term intentions when it came to controlling the pest carnivores.
While funding was provided in Treasurer Tim Pallas' budget for the fox bounty, feral pig and goat control, and rabbit control, nothing new was set aside for wild dogs.
Wild dog controllers speaking to Stock & Land on Thursday said they were waiting for bad news to trickle down from the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA).
A pilot inter-agency pest animal management strategy was given $2.8 million in this week's budget with the four species - foxes, pigs, goats and rabbits only - to be focused on.
DEECA officials confirmed that while no new funding was provided in the state budget, it did not necessarily mean that the state's wild dog management plan was ending.
They said it would continue to be funded through "existing resources", and previously announced money.
Lawloit sheep farmer Alan Bennett, who's sheep have been killed in recent months by wild dogs, said it was a "political decision" not to support farmers.
He said ministers were making decisions against the control of wild dogs, be it via the dingo un-protection order, the roll back of control buffer zones around state parks or the lack of new funding.
"The people that I'm talking to in the department have been left carrying the can," he said.
Mr Bennett had tens of sheep killed in recent weeks by wild dogs but was refused a permit to control the animals by DEECA.
He said despite his best efforts in sample collection and evidence building, the officials could not be satisfied that the pests were wild dogs and not dingoes.
"There's nothing we can do now," he said.
"All we can do is take the stock off the land and work on fences."
Mr Bennett had one ewe killed by wild dogs as recently as last week and several lambs, a few weeks old, killed and gutted.
This followed weeks of attacks on his flock since March.
"It's a complete waste of time trying to get a permit," he said, suggesting that other farmers shouldn't even try due to the work involved - all for no give by DEECA.
"It doesn't matter where [the wild dog is], even in the chook yard.
"They're making the rules up as they go.
"It's absolutely terrible."
He said through his week's of trying to provide evidence that it was wild dogs killing and mauling his sheep, he was "led down the garden path".
Mr Bennett warned that the wild dogs would grow in number and expand their range, further into agricultural areas, if they were not controlled.
Nationals Victoria deputy leader and agriculture spokesperson Emma Kealy MP said the lack of new wild dog control funding would be "catastrophic" for farming communities.
"We know that predation by wild dogs in east Victoria is really high," she said.
"It'd be absolutely catastrophic for the east of the state."
Stock & Land sought clarity from DEECA on the exact funding available for wild dog control going forward.
However, at the time of writing, they had not been able to confirm the specifics.
