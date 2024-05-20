Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

World Bee Day focuses on the insects' importance for food security

Updated May 20 2024 - 1:28pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's World Bee Day: in Australia at least 53 crops rely to some extent on bees. Picture supplied by the Wheen Been Foundation.
It's World Bee Day: in Australia at least 53 crops rely to some extent on bees. Picture supplied by the Wheen Been Foundation.

It's World Bee Day, and the Wheen Bee Foundation is focussing on the vital role the insects play in food production.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.