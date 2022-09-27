Stock & Land
The Bureau of Meteorology says a through and low pressure system have brought showers to much of the state

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
September 27 2022 - 8:00am
Where the rain fell - Picture by Bureau of Meteorology.

Minor to moderate flood warnings remain in place for large parts of Victoria, as a trough and low pressure system rolls across the state.

