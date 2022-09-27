Minor to moderate flood warnings remain in place for large parts of Victoria, as a trough and low pressure system rolls across the state.
Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Hannah Marsh said showers were "wrapping" around the low pressure system.
By this morning, they brought falls in a line between Cape Otway to Swan Hill.
Ms Marsh said 44 millimetres of rain had been recorded at Cape Otway, to 9am.
"We are looking at river rises across northern, central and eastern catchments, so it's quite a broad area for the flood watch - it's for much of the state," Ms Marsh said.
"The dams are close to capacity."
She said the low would move out to southern NSW in the next few days.
'We are looking to the focus shifting to the north-east and east Gippsland," she said.
"We are talking about the 15-30 millimetre range of rain."
A high-pressure system will move south of Tasmania mid and late week, extending a ridge across southern Victoria.
Senior meteorologist Miriam Bradbury said moderate to major flooding continued through large parts of NSW, with changes to flood warnings possible over the days to come as eastern Australia once again faced rain, possible thunderstorms, and gusty winds.
"The low-pressure system and trough are expected to move offshore on Thursday, with conditions generally easing," Ms Bradbury said.
"However, onshore flow will likely enhance rainfall around NSW's Illawarra and South Coasts going into next weekend."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
