Meteorologist Jane Bunn launches weather app to help farmers better understand the climate

September 17 2022 - 8:00am
Meteorologist Jane Bunn is behind the new weather app, Janes Weather, which she promises will help farmers.

Well-known TV weather presenter and meteorologist Jane Bunn found most apps used only one weather model for forecasting, meaning if that model was "having a bad day" so could you or your business.

