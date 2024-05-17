State government releases its updated $43m emergency animal disease plan

The Victorian government has updated its $43-million State Emergency Animal Disease Response Plan.
The plan outlines the steps the government and government agencies will take if an animal disease outbreak were to occur, including the arrangements for mitigation, preparedness, response, relief and recovery.
The plan builds on the existing plan which was first published in 2022.
Agriculture Minister Ros Spence said the update streamlined the emergency response structures and clarified roles and responsibilities, to ensure an animal disease could be eradicated in the shortest time possible.
Ms Spence said it also created a more-robust overview of relief and recovery, outlining agency responsibilities across government, and ensuring all agencies had clear emergency responsibilities that could be activated quickly when required.
"Protecting our agricultural industry is vitally important," she said.
"This updated plan is the next step in our work to prepare for any potential animal disease threats.
"Having an up-to-date and fit-for-purpose plan in place is crucial in the event of all emergencies, and animal disease outbreaks are absolutely no different."
She said Australia faced heightened risk of biosecurity incursions due to recent detections of emerging animal diseases in neighboring countries, which was why Victoria needed an up-to-date response to protect the agriculture industry.
The government declared the four biggest animal disease threats to the Victorian community were African swine fever, foot and mouth disease, lumpy skin disease and equine influenza.
She said the plan aimed to minimise the social, environmental, welfare and economic impacts of a potential outbreak on the Victorian community.
More than 750 government staff have completed the required training to be deployed in an animal disease emergency.
Since 2022, the government has invested $43 million to deliver the State Emergency Animal Disease Response Plan, with an additional $15.8 million set aside to further this process in the recently-announced 2024-25 Victorian Budget.
The updated plan can be read in full, here.
