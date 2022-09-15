Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

GrainGrowers boss David McKeon stands down

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
September 15 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GrainGrowers chief executive officer, David McKeon.

GrainGrowers chief executive officer, David McKeon, is to step down next month after almost five years in the job and a decade with the peak farmer organisation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.