Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Bairnsdale cattle head north and south as grown steers pass $2000 a head

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated May 17 2024 - 3:40pm, first published 3:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders Bairnsdale livestock manager Morgan Davies sells a pen of cattle. File picture
Elders Bairnsdale livestock manager Morgan Davies sells a pen of cattle. File picture

Abattoirs, feedlotters and restockers were among the cattle buyers at Bairnsdale's fortnightly store cattle sale with one buyer north of the great divide taking home more than 150 cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.