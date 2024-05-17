Bairnsdale cattle head north and south as grown steers pass $2000 a head

Abattoirs, feedlotters and restockers were among the cattle buyers at Bairnsdale's fortnightly store cattle sale with one buyer north of the great divide taking home more than 150 cattle.
Agents yarded about 2000 steers and heifers at the East Gippsland Livestock Exchange on Friday in a market that fluctuated depending on the type and quality of cattle.
Bill Wyndham & Co auctioneer Jake Fullgrabe said one major buyer included Corcoran Parker director Justin Keane, Wangaratta and Wodonga, who bought more than 150 cattle on behalf of graziers in the north-east.
"There was a good line up of feeder steers and the lighter-weight cattle were supported by Justin," Mr Fullgrabe said.
"Anthony Hullick was purchasing cattle for Westside Meat and went hard for those feeder steers and knocked South Gippsland agents out on anything that weighed more than 380kg.
Meat processor G & K O'Connor, Pakenham, chased black heifers, while abattoirs Gathercole's, Carrum Downs, and Radfords, Warragul, were also active.
"The whole market was firm to a fraction dearer than a fortnight ago," Mr Fullgrabe said.
Elders Bairnsdale livestock manager Morgan Davies described the sale as a plainer-quality yarding.
"With quality dropping off, so did pricing, however, lighter cattle looked significantly cheaper and lost as much as $50-$100 in places," he said.
"South and central Gippsland buyers were the strength of the market, along with Justin Keane from Corcoran Parker."
D Carroll, Bairnsdale, sold the dearest pen of the sale with five Angus and black baldy, 683kg, steers, two years, knocked down for $2110 or 308c/kg.
W & A Henderson, Gelantipy, sold five Hereford, 557kg, steers, 18 months, for $1830 or 328c/kg
C & J Cooper, Wulgulmerang, sold three black baldy, 580kg, steers, 18 months, for $1830 or 315c/kg, and three Hereford, 518kg, steers for $1590 or 306c/kg.
The Coopers also sold 18 Hereford, 367kg, steers, 12 months, for $1120 or 305c/kg, and 15 steers, 332kg, for $1010 or 304c/kg.
Glenshiel Pastoral, Butchers Ridge, sold 31 black baldy, 452kg, steers for $1300 or 287c/kg.
B McDonald, Orbost, sold 11 Angus, 411kg, steers for $1360 or 330c/kg.
P & P Neven, Tubbut, sold 15 Angus, 365kg, steers for $1280 or 350c/kg.
Buchan Station, Buchan, sold 21 Angus, 362kg, steers, 12 months, for $1190 or 328c/kg, and 23 steers, 323kg, for $1070 or 331c/kg, plus seven steers, 289kg, for $960 or 332c/kg.
R & L Bridle, Hillside, sold 28 Angus, 372kg, steers for $1140 or 306c/kg, and 25 steers, 329kg, for $980 or 297c/kg.
The Bridles also sold 11, 296kg, steers for $620 or 209c/kg.
K Newman, Nicholson, sold seven Angus, 276kg, heifers for $620 or 224c/kg.
