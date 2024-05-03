All roads lead to Ballarat for June's joint sheep and beef conferences

All roads lead to Ballarat for June's BestWool/BestLamb and BetterBeef conferences.
The two conferences will be held on Wednesday, June 19, and Thursday, June 20, at the regional city's 'Goods Shed'.
Interested farmers are encouraged to get their tickets early, with Agriculture Victoria making early bird slots available on Friday.
Department senior specialist Lyndon Kubeil said this was the first time since 2019 that the two conferences would be held together and in the new location of Ballarat.
"We are holding everything under the one roof this year - the sheep and the beef industry
conferences, the dinner and the trade displays will all be at The Goods Shed, an exciting new venue near Ballarat Railway Station," he said.
The event will start on the Wednesday morning at 9 am with registrations for the BestWool/BestLamb conference, followed by a combined dinner for the beef and sheep industries at 6pm that night.
The BetterBeef conference will then be held on the Thursday.
The program will include keynote addresses and concurrent sessions, giving participants the ability to tailor their time to suit their needs and interests.
Mr Kubeil said there will be an excellent line up of presenters, including agribusiness professionals John Francis from Agrista and Cam Nicholson from Nicon Rural Services, who are presenting on both days.
Mr Francis' session 'Thriving under pressure - are you ready for the next challenge?' was designed to help producers make more informed decisions when faced with obstacles impacting their farm business.
Mr Nicholson's presentation on "Grazing Management - balancing the compromise" would show farmers how to make better decisions and find the right strategic balance between the plant and the animal in a grazing enterprise.
Ticket sales will be capped this year to accommodate the size of the new venue.
"We encourage people to book early and be rewarded with early bird discounts on tickets," Mr Kubeil said.
A 1-day conference ticket costs $80 and a full package 2-day conference and dinner ticket was priced at $200.
Early bird ticket sales will close on Friday, May 31.
To secure an early bird ticket discount, readers could click here.
Contact Lyndon Kubeil on 0418 532 085 or visit the Agriculture Victoria events page to learn more.
This event was delivered in partnership with Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) and was supported by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) and the Farm Business Resilience program.
