All roads lead to Ballarat for June's joint sheep and beef conferences

May 3 2024 - 5:00pm
Sheep and beef farmers are encouraged to book early bird tickets for the BestLamb/ BestWool and BetterBeef conferences in June. Picture by Barry Murphy
All roads lead to Ballarat for June's BestWool/BestLamb and BetterBeef conferences.

