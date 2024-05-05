Stock & Land
More farmers should be let grow hemp, says Legalise Cannabis Victoria MP

By Barry Murphy
May 5 2024 - 12:00pm
There is huge potential for farmers to grow hemp in Victoria, says Rachel Payne MP. Picture supplied
More farmers should be allowed to grow hemp in Victoria, according to Legalise Cannabis Victoria MP Rachel Payne.

