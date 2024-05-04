Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

In photos: A slice of 180-year farm history opens to the public at Willaura

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
May 5 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mount William Station team Dean Sibthorp, Nadia Wiener, Max Pedersen, William Abbott, Joel Michaels, Callie Shapekahm and Natalie Chapman. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
The Mount William Station team Dean Sibthorp, Nadia Wiener, Max Pedersen, William Abbott, Joel Michaels, Callie Shapekahm and Natalie Chapman. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

A multi-generational farming family at Willaura have worked to keep their heritage homestead alive, as they open its doors to visitors to learn more about its history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.