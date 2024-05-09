Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Pakenham agent to sell first stores in Leongatha's quality yarding of 6000

BM
By Barry Murphy
Updated May 9 2024 - 2:41pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Leongatha store sale on Friday will see 6000 cattle yarded. Picture by Barry Murphy
The Leongatha store sale on Friday will see 6000 cattle yarded. Picture by Barry Murphy

Pakenham agents Everitt, Seeley and Bennetts will sell store cattle for the first time at the Leongatha saleyard on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.