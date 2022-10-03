Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed
Watch

Banavie Charinga Poll Merino studs sell entire draft of rams at Berrimal

Alastair Dowie
By Alastair Dowie
Updated October 4 2022 - 1:25am, first published October 3 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

*Total clearance of 91 Banavie rams sold to $80,000, av $5489

* Total clearance of 89 Charinga rams sold to $12,000, av $4652

A large crowd of buyers attending the annual Charinga-Banavie Poll Merino ram sale witnessed a bidding duel that ended with an outstanding son of Neil 009 knocked down to a Western Australian stud for $80,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alastair Dowie

Alastair Dowie

Editor

Editor of Australian Dairyfarmer.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.