Marnoo's Belbourie Merino & Poll Merino stud has recorded another perfect clearance at its on-property Wimmera sale after the long-running operation attracted several new buyers.
Paul and Jackie Hendy and their four sons sold 100 rams to a top-price of $8000 last Wednesday, with a new average of $2900.
"The line up was consistent and buyers had plenty to choose from," Mr Hendy said.
"Our last few sales have been total clearance too so it shows we have a good, loyal clientele who regularly return to buy our rams."
The draft of Merino rams included 97 polled sires and three horned rams which were bought by mainly local clients, with support from SA and NSW buyers also reported.
"The buying gallery was mainly buyers from south of Horsehair and around our local district through Marnoo, as well as Naracoorte, SA, Wentworth, NSW, Lake Bolac," Mr Hendy said.
The Belbourie stud was started by his grandfather in 1970 and was taken over by Mr Hendy in the early 1990s.
"We want to offer a nice-sized ram with good cutting and medium wool," he said.
The top-priced buyer was the Reading family, Bryn Avon, Callawadda, who are long-term clients of the stud.
The ram, which was purchased by Stuart and Leanne Reading and their son and daughter, was one of 12 rams bought by the western Victorian family.
"We've been buying rams from the Hendys since 2016," their daughter, Hayley Reading, said.
"They sell really well-built rams which offer excellent wool quality in that 18-21 micron range.
"The rams themselves present big-bodied lambs."
Ms Reading said the top-priced ram would be joined to some of their commercial operation's older ewes to produce replacement Merino rams.
The balance of the draft will be mainly joined to maiden ewes as flock rams in November.
Among the other volume buyers was Studall Farms, Wallaloo, which bought five rams to a top price of $6000.
Guthill Station, Euston, bought six rams to a top price of $1500, while Wimmera buyer Terry Robertson bought seven rams to a top price of $4000.
Elders St Arnaud livestock agent and district wool manager Glendon Hancock said it was a solid auction.
"We had several new buyers and a similar average to last year which was very strong," he said.
"The Hendys have a good combination with wool as good as there is going around, along with a good cutting ability and overall very productive sheep."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
