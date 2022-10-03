Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Belbourie Merino & Poll Merino stud at Marnoo attracts new ram buyers

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
October 3 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Hendy, Fox and Lillie Rural, Horsham, buyer Hayley Reading, Bryn Avon, Callawadda, and Belbourie Merino & Poll Merino stud principal Paul Hendy, Marnoo, with the highest-priced ram. Photo by Peter Marland, North Central News.

*Total clearance of 100 rams to $8000, av $2900 

Marnoo's Belbourie Merino & Poll Merino stud has recorded another perfect clearance at its on-property Wimmera sale after the long-running operation attracted several new buyers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.