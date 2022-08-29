A northern Victorian Merino stud has boosted its annual sale average by more than $1000 a head on last year.
Willera Merinos, Serpentine, offered more rams this year, with the sale topper going for $8000.
South Australian buyers were to the fore at the sale which also attracted significant interest through AuctionsPlus, according to Willera stud manager Simon Coutts.
There was also strong support from new clients, he said.
"The South Australians came across, maybe because of last year's exposure at the Classings sale, Murray Bridge, (in September)," he said.
"I honestly believe our balance of Australian Sheep Breeding Values carcase and wool traits, are really starting to sell a lot of rams, for us," Mr Coutts said.
The South Australians were "definitely here in force, that's for sure."
Lot four, a 2021-drop Poll Merino, was sired by Willera 190184 out of a Willera ewe.
He had figures of a weaning weight of 2.2 kilograms, a post-weaning weight of 4.8kg and a yearling weight of 9.1kg.
His yearling eye-muscle depth was 3.2 millimetres, his yearling fat measurement was 0.8mm and he had an actual 15.6 micron fleece.
His actual standard deviation was 2.4 per cent, his co-efficient of variation 15.6 and his comfort factor was 99.8.
He had a dual purpose index of 209.2.
The ram had Wallaloo Park and Moojepin genetics.
He was purchased by Chelwood Farming, Mintaro, in the mid-north of SA.
Chelwood co-principal Andrew Mitchell said he ram's all round balance stood out.
"We are believers in ASBV's and what they can do for us, he was obviously a well structure animal," he said.
"It's hard to get them both together, good structure and good ASBV's, we have done a DNA test and flock is low in eye muscle and fat, so we are heavily chasing those areas.
"But we do not want to lose wool cut or micron reduction - he will almost give us the all-round package."
It was likely the ram would go over some of Chelwood's best ewes, potentially to breed ram lambs.
"Often we need 10 or 20 ram lambs, for ewe lambs, each year," he said.
It was the first time Chelwood had bought from Willera.
"I did have a look there last year but didn't get one - I go onto MERINOSELECT and type in the parameters we like to use and he came up as the number one I could find," Mr Mitchell said.
Mr Coutts said Lot Four was "right up there for his growth traits and showing a good direction for non-mulesed producers," he said
Buyers also came from the eastern Riverina, NSW, around Wagga and Holbrook down the Albury.
Producers from western Victoria also bought rams, and several went to studs.
Elders stud stock manager Ross Milne said it was a very solid sale.
"There was an increased offering and a very good average, up more than $1000 than last year, with 30 or 40 more rams offered," Mr Miline said.
There were new buyers at the on-farm sale "and a lot of action on AuctionsPlus.
"Bidders are more confident using it now and AuctionsPlus has certainly improved its capabilities," he said.
The ram had a very good set of figures, was structurally sound and had good wool quality.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
