Lamb supplies tighten in response to 'up-and-down' nature of prices

Even as the dry weather conditions begin to take hold, lamb supplies tightened in the last week.
This has been largely attributed to the up-and-down nature of prices at the moment.
Data suggests trade and heavy lambs were in reasonable supply at most markets in NSW and Victoria.
All sales reported greater numbers of secondary lines coming forward, which is unsurprising as teeth and dry conditions become an issue.
At the Wagga Wagga, NSW, lamb market there was a slight uptick in rates, with values on occasions fading as the sale progressed which was quality related.
But even with the decline in values, better-conditioned and finished lambs continue to command strong prices, with supermarkets the market drivers on these drafts.
Indications were emerging on Monday that a shortage of good-quality lambs has kept well-finished trade lambs close to rates obtained the previous week.
And with dry conditions starting to bite, this premium could be quickly lost.
For example in the north, Dubbo, NSW, numbers fell by 4120 head with just over 10,000 head yarded.
And despite the dip in supplies, it was enough to cause a price adjustment.
Heavy lambs sold $5 a head cheaper, while trade lambs felt the downward pressure of $2-$11.
Some restockers were still buying and paid from $50-$119.
At Bendigo lamb numbers were similar with 12,000 penned and 5800 sheep.
Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service reported buyers operated around presentation amid reports most abattoirs have good numbers around them.
This influenced price trends over most categories.
The best rate on a cents a kilogram carcase weight basis was 687c/kg, which was paid for trade lambs bought for $160, while the bulk of the trade lambs sold at $125-$158.
There were reports that heavy lamb competition was patchy at times and prices generally fell back $6-$14.
Heavy lambs made from $169-$252, averaging 620-651c/kg.
Despite a modest increase in supply at Ballarat, rates slipped marginally for trade lambs.
The better-finished trade lambs however were close to firm, while overall prices eased back $7 for heavy trade averaging 623ckg.
Heavy lamb quality was again excellent, offering plenty of weight.
Processors' demand faded and prices were up to $12 cheaper, making from $173-$260, averaging 657c/kg.
Demand for well-bred, secondary lambs to turnout remained solid and prices were unchanged.
Lambs with weight and frame sold between $80-$135.
The mutton market lost ground which was mirrored over most medium and heavy weights to average 220-280c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.