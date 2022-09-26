Stock & Land
Toland Poll Merinos smashes last year's sale average, topping at more than $10,000 twice

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
September 26 2022 - 8:00pm
Edwina Sleigh, Ruffy, Anna Toland and Simon Riddle, Toland Merinos, Violet Town, with one of the two top-priced rams. Both sold for $10,500 each. Picture by Andrew Miller.

*Total clearance of 80 rams to $10,500 (twice), av $4531

Violet Town stud Toland Poll Merinos has achieved a top price of more than $10,000 twice, while doubling last year's average.

