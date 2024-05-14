Stock & Land
Hemp growers help a push for easier licensing and export opportunities

By Rachel Simmonds
May 14 2024 - 5:00pm
Legalise Cannabis Victoria MP Rachel Payne, with "green steel", housing material made with hemp. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Hemp farmers and manufacturers have showcased their products to Victoria's politicians ahead of tomorrow's Hemp Industry Bill debate.

