Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Lamb shortfall looming for Victoria, NSW as agents tip price rise is on the cards

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated May 14 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terry Steed, Strathalbyn, SA, and Cooper Walton, Mypolonga, SA, pictured at the recent Mount Pleasant, SA, sheep sale. Picture by Vanessa Binks
Terry Steed, Strathalbyn, SA, and Cooper Walton, Mypolonga, SA, pictured at the recent Mount Pleasant, SA, sheep sale. Picture by Vanessa Binks

Eastern Australian livestock agents are predicting a shortfall of lamb numbers across Victoria and NSW with months as parts of the western district continue to suffer from a lack of rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.