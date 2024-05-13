National Hereford Show and Sale to hit Wodonga with 'best quality bulls in years'

The National Hereford Show and Sale will hit Wodonga this week with "some of the best quality bulls in years" presented, according to event co-ordinator Charlotte Nugent.
Hereford breeders from five states will travel to the northern Victoria border town for Herefords Australia's 59th iteration of the famous event.
The annual show will take place on Wednesday at the Wodonga Exhibition Centre and the sale kicks off the following morning, on Thursday.
Ms Nugent said 133 bulls were scheduled to step out for inspection by judges, with some top animals in the mix.
"The quality from what I've seen this year looks great," she said.
"They're certainly some of the best quality bulls in years."
Show and sale chair Alvio Trovatello, Glendan Park Herefords, Redesdale, said there would be some stand out bulls at the event.
"Everyone keeps their best for the national," he said.
"The bulls have presented well despite the seasonal conditions."
All bulls to be shown and offered for sale will undergo an independent vet check on Tuesday and will be semen tested.
Anything which didn't hit the standard will be removed from the sale.
Mr Trovatello said there was new and old genetics amongst the cattle on offer.
"There's always something new and there's always something proven," he said.
"You'll find a stud sire and you'll find a good commercial sire as well."
He said one of the best parts of the annual event was seeing breeders' buying choices, and from there working out where their programs were at.
Ms Nugent said Herefords Australia were expecting up to 250 at the event but they were set up for 350.
She highlighted that this year for the first time, the breed society was hosting a forum on the Tuesday, a day before the show.
She said this was aimed at discussing the future of Australia's beef sector and that of the Hereford breed.
Guest speakers included American Hereford Association chief operating officer Shane Bedwell.
Mr Bedwell will also judge the bulls on Wednesday in the junior, intermediate, senior and grand champion classes.
Mr Trovatello said it would be interesting to see what Mr Bedwell made of the Australian Hereford standard.
Other speakers at the forum included representatives from Greenhams, Precision Pastures and Aggregate Consulting.
Ms Nugent said there were multiple new and long-term exhibitors at the event including some who had shown their cattle at the national for 30 years.
Mr Trovatello said there were three new breeders with bulls which was "great for the breed".
