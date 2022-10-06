Stock & Land
Glendemar MPM stud, Marnoo, sells Merinos to long-term buyers

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated October 6 2022 - 12:13am, first published 12:00am
Dean, Henry and William Goodes, Barooka, Kingston SA, Dean Trotter, Perillup Estate, WA, and Glendemar MPM manager Dave Smith and principal Ben Duxson, Marnoo, with the two top-priced Merino rams.

*157 of 159 rams sold to $9000 (twice), av $3582

Buyers from Western Australia and South Australia have shared the honours at this year's Glendemar Multi Purpose Merinos ram sale at Marnoo where the stud recorded a 98 per cent clearance rate.

