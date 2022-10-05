Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Riddellvue Angus stud at Alexandra sets new bull record

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated October 5 2022 - 4:09am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

​*22 of 26 bulls sold to $20,000, av $12,000

A commercial Angus stud at Alexandra has broken its previous top-priced bull record and set a five-figure average at its on-property bull sale in north-east Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.