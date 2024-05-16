Angus steers pass 400c/kg at Mortlake as Gippslanders, NSW buyers step up to the rail

Cattle prices at one of Victoria's largest saleyards have rallied by more than 20 cents a kilogram as graziers in the western half of the state desperately wait for autumn rain.
Agents yarded 5456 cattle at Mortlake's Western Victoria Livestock Exchange on Thursday during the saleyard's bi-monthly store sale.
Feedlotters including Thomas Foods International, JBS, Princes Royal, Teys and Mort & Co were out in force, dominating the heavy end of the cattle as graziers from as far as Gippsland and NSW bought the lighter end.
WVLX Agents Association president Josh McDonald said the sale was dearer compared to the last similar market in April.
"If you said it was 20c/kg dearer across the board, it probably would have been still dearer in places," he said.
"A lot of cattle met expectations and were dearer than a month ago even though the yarding was starting to show the effects of a dry season."
Mr McDonald said local graziers, like bullock fatteners, had taken a less active role at store sales in recent months due to the dry conditions.
JM Ellis auctioneer Jack Hickey said cattle sold beyond the expectations of agents.
"Everyone came out of the sale really happy because it was much stronger than what we anticipated," he said.
"Despite having 5500 cattle, prices held up really."
Meat & Livestock Australia Limited market reporter Chris Agnew said the sale featured predominantly young cattle "displaying excellent breeding" from the western district.
"Despite the fall in weight and condition it was a very strong sale over all categories with the grown steers gaining 15-20c/kg and weaner steers stronger by 20-30c/kg and more in places," he said.
"Weaner heifers together with the grown heifers were 20c/kg stronger, the main strength coming from Gippsland and areas in NSW experiencing a better season."
He said Angus weaner steers sold from 330-406c/kg, black baldies ranged from 320-355c/kg, and Euro-cross steers sold from 292-320c/kg.
Older grown Angus steers sold from 300-378c/kg, with the older black baldys ranging from 250-360c/kg.
Herefords made from 265-342c/kg, while Angus heifers ranged from 290-368c/kg at the top end.
Angus weaner heifers made from 290c to 368c/kg for the better end.
Black baldy heifers sold from 255-285c/kg, while heifers ranged from 280-350c/kg.
The sale featured 1676 weaner steers which sold to a top price of 406c/kg or $1626 a head and averaged 353c/kg or $1046.
S Robinson sold the dearest pen of 26 Angus weaner steers, 282kg, for 406c/kg or $1147.
Austin Blood Stock sold the dearest pen of Angus weaner steers on a price per head basis, with 30 head, 423kg, knocked down for 384c/kg or $1626.
The sale featured 924 weaner steers which sold to a top price of 338c/kg or $1208 and averaged 285c/kg or $774.
Kilmorey Partnership sold the top pen of 19 Angus weaner heifers, 350kg, for 338c/kg or $1185 to agency Ray White, Tamworth, NSW.
S Connoley sold the top pen of Angus heifers on a price per head basis with 31 head, 364kg, knocked down for 332c/kg or $1208 to Ray White, Tamworth.
Overall, 941 grown steers were yarded, selling to a top price of 374c/kg or $2137, and averaging 351c/kg or $1598.
MF & JL Willmore sold the top pen of 20 grown Angus steers, 392kg, for 374c/kg or $1468 to Mort & Co.
H Maybery sold the top pen of grown Angus steers on a price per head basis with 25 head, 651kg, knocked down for 328c/kg or $2137 to Elders Yea.
Meanwhile, 620 grown heifers were yarded, selling to a top price of 338c/kg or $1558 to average 306c/kg or $1159.
Bruan Partnership sold the top pen of grown Angus and Angus-cross heifers with 19 head, 349kg, knocked down for 338c/kg or $1180 to Westside Meats.
Grown steers sold to a top price of $1558 with MJR Price selling two Angus-cross, 475kg, heifers for 328c/kg or $1558.
In other sales, Rifle Ridge Beef sold 23 Angus, 13-14 months, 438kg, steers for 372c/kg or $1629 to Mort & Co, and 10 black baldy, 452kg, steers for 372c/kg or $1682 to an online buyer.
Salt Creek Pastoral sold 40 Angus, 449kg, steers for 374c/kg or $1680 to Teys Charlton.
Murdeduke Agriculture sold 21 Angus weaner, seven and eight months, steers, 360kg, for 375c/kg or $1350, and 11, 382kg, steers for 372c/kg or $1421 with both pens knocked down to agency SEJ Leongatha.
Kerrsville Pastoral sold 35 Angus, 362kg, heifers for 318c/kg or $1152, and 14, 321kg, heifers for 270c/kg or $866.
