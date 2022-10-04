Cattle exhibits at this year's Melbourne Royal Show were down by almost 150 head on previous years, but that didn't dampen the spirits of the event's organisers.
There were 410 stud cattle exhibited over three days last week, in comparison to previous years where about 550 are normally shown.
It comes a week after the show's sheep competition saw a 64 per cent reduction in the amount of exhibits normally shown.
READ MORE:
Melbourne Royal Show Beef Cattle Committee chair David Bolton said while it was disappointing to see fewer exhibits, there were still plenty of positives to come from the show.
"We lost some exhibitors over the last two years [with the show being cancelled], but we also gained about 15 new exhibitors which was absolutely fantastic," Mr Bolton said.
"The fewer exhibits also meant it was really comfortable out in the holding pens too, everyone had plenty of room and plenty of sawdust.
"Some people that found me after the event said they were quite overwhelmed with how positive the show was."
He said they tried something new this year - leaving entries open until the week before, when it's normally closed at least a month before, if not more.
These late entries were taken at no extra cost, and substitutions to entries were also allowed up until exhibitors arrived at the show.
"We took entries from South Australia the Monday of opening week," he said.
"You've got to be flexible so you're exhibitor friendly."
Explaining the reduced numbers, Mr Bolton said it was a combination of some of the bigger exhibitors bringing smaller teams this year, and the wet conditions across the state and interstate making it hard for exhibitors to get their cattle show ready.
"It's terribly wet in a lot of places, particularly the north-east and up in NSW," he said.
"We had a lot of calls from people saying they were so wet and they were struggling to keep their cattle in good condition.
"But I believe these exhibitors will come back next year."
Courtney Hazeldene, Ganado Greys, Marong, said it was definitely noticeable that there were fewer Murray Grey exhibits this year.
"To be honest, I can't really put my finger on one reason why numbers were down, and producers pull out of agricultural shows for a variety of reasons," Ms Hazeldene said.
"Although in saying that I did speak to a couple of studs before the show and I know they did have concerns over foot and mouth disease."
Jessica Paine, Rosehill Square Meaters, Woodside, SA, said some people just didn't have time to show their cattle.
"Many people just don't have time to go to show at times and are busy, but that doesn't mean studs are not interested in showcasing their breed," Ms Paine said.
The largest number of cattle displayed was in the Speckle Park section.
Hanging Rock Speckle Park stud co-principal John Ellis said 56 cattle were paraded before judge Donna Robson, Adelong, NSW.
"It's a breed that has got people's attention, the people who are breeding and showing are very enthusiastic about them," Mr Ellis said.
He said Speckle Parks would be the feature breed at next year's Sydney Royal Easter Show, so studs were keen to have animals ready to exhibit then.
"It's time to get some calves on the ground and entered," he said.
"It's a beef breed and doing very well in carcase competitions Australia wide.
"The Speckle Park is getting a reputation as having meat that is very tender and highly marbled.
"In the feedlots, growth rates are right up there, the conversion rates are right up there."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.