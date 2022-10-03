BUYERS from across Tasmania, South Australia and western Victoria attended Curlew Merino stud's fourth annual ram sale in Charam on Monday.
The sale saw 65 out of 80 rams being sold to buyers from across the country making about $250,000 in revenue.
The rams sold between $1000 and $6800, with the average price being recorded as $2787.
Curlew stud principal Bernie Kealy said he was happy with the number of rams that had been sold at auction.
Mr Kealy said the majority of the buyers came from across western Victoria.
"Selling about 65 rams is a normal number of sheep to be sold at a sale for us," he said.
Mr Kealy said his completely unhoused rams had stood up really well to the particularly wet season and buyers were happy they could confidently select rams that would perform in a high-rainfall environment.
As users of Australian Sheep Breeding Values, he said he already knew that he had made genetic gain on the drop that would be offered next year.
"We have full pedigree on all our stud animals and next year's sale team have already been born and recorded," he said.
"Using breeding values gives us certainty that we can make genetic gains year on year for the traits that are important to our clients."
Mr Kealy said he was selecting for a wide range of traits and his data recording saw his stud ranked 5th in all of Australia for data quality.
"All of our clients have slightly different breeding objectives and it is important we measure and record everything so that clients can find the ram that is tailored to fit their farming requirements," he said.
"Everyone is looking for that perfect sheep which excels in certain areas without compromising anything else."
Adam Berwick, Waratah Pastoral, Cavendish, who brought Lot 16 for $6000, said he bought the ram because the animal had good growth traits such as weaning rate, eye muscle and fat.
"What you seem to find is that, for your lower-micron sheep, there is a focus on wool type rather than body type," Mr Berwick said.
"With this ram it has a good body and a decent amount of wool."
Mr Berwick, who brought close to 10 lots at the sale, said there were a lot of quality rams at the sale.
"I was pushed on some rams and I got some other rams that were quite cheap," he said.
"I have done quite well for myself."
