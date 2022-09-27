Stock & Land
Sheep exhibitors decline at the Melbourne Royal Show due to a 'combination of factors'

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated September 28 2022 - 3:38am, first published September 27 2022 - 6:00am
Disinfection foot mats were set up at the Melbourne Royal Show this year in an attempt to prevent the spread of biosecurity hazards. Picture by Joely Mitchell.

Sheep entries decreased by 64 per cent at the Melbourne Royal Show this year due to a combination of factors including foot and mouth disease, a change of dates and a clash with Victorian and interstate ram sales.

