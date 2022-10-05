Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

French shearers help Victorian wool industry by lending a hand

Bryce Eishold
Nick Ridley
By Bryce Eishold, and Nick Ridley
October 5 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shearer Alexander Terra competed last Sunday at the sheep shearing competition at the Horsham Show, and is in Victoria on a six-month working visa from France. Picture by Nick Ridley.

French shearer Alexander Terra said the opportunity to shear long wool sheep ultimately lured him to Australia on a six-month working visa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.