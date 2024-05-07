State budget a 'missed opportunity' for Victorian farmers, says VFF

The state budget was a "missed opportunity" for Victorian farmers, according to the Victorian Farmers' Federation (VFF).
The body said Treasurer Tim Pallas' announcement on Tuesday did little to drive agricultural productivity and propel Victoria's economy.
VFF president Emma Germano said regional Victorians had been watching the government' overspend on city-centric projects for years.
"We're glad that this has been reigned in, but we would have liked more money to be injected into regional Victoria, particularly in our crumbling road network," she said.
"It's been too long coming."
Ms Germano said Premier Jacinta Allan's budget looked to be a reset for the state and was a reflection of Victoria's "dire financial situation".
"We're glad there are no drastic cutbacks for the industry and no new taxes, but there's also a lack of investment in our sector in the immediate future," she warned.
"Forecasts show state debt will soar to $188 billion over the next few years, so it's clear we'll be dealing with huge overhanging debt for some time.
"Victorian farmers contribute more than $19bn dollars to the economy through our food and fibre production and we can do more.
"We just need the government to get behind us."
Ms Germano said stagnating productivity and a lack of investment within Victoria threatened to become a major setback to the state's prosperity.
"Despite so many challenges over the past few years, agriculture has proven its resilience as a sector, and continues to underpin the Victorian economy, not to mention the vital role we play in feeding our state and beyond," she said.
Ms Germano said while this budget was a "lacklustre affair", the VFF would seek further information regarding a number of funding announcements made, especially regarding animal welfare and the energy transition.
"We'll be asking the government for more details regarding the Energy Upgrade Improvement Program slated in the budget," she said.
"Given the government's fast-tracking of renewable energy infrastructure, we need to make sure they don't continue to stream-roll farmers in the path of these projects."
