Repeat buyer again pays top price for ram at Oakbank stud

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated October 5 2022 - 4:10am, first published October 4 2022 - 11:39am
Jack McRae, Oakbank, Brayden and Roger Clark, Telopea Downs, and Warren McRae, Oakbank. Picture supplied by North Central News.

*79 of 84 rams sold to $10,000, av $3658

TELOPEA Downs wool producer Roger Clark, Murrawong, has again paid top price for a ram from Oakbank, Merinos and Poll Merinos, Gre Gre North.

