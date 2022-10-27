Stock & Land
Wurrook Merino and Poll Merino rams sell to buyers interested in weather-proof sheep

Joely Mitchell
Joely Mitchell
Updated October 27 2022 - 7:07am, first published 7:00am
*112 of 116 rams sold to $12,500 (twice), av $3388

PART OF Wurrook Merino stud principal Paul Walton's sales pitch before his recent on-property ram sale was that his rams stood up well in wet weather.

