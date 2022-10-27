Stock & Land
2022 Boorana Poll Merino stud sale sees top price increase

By Alastair Dowie
October 27 2022 - 6:00am
With the top priced lot at Boorana at $6200 are buyer representative, Dale Bruns, with Boorana principal, Will Lynch, Glenthompson.

*79 of 84 rams sold to $6200, av $2202

