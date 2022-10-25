Stock & Land
Gemini White Suffolk rams sell to eager buyers

Jamie-Lee Oldfield
Jamie-Lee Oldfield
October 25 2022
James Brown, Ray White GTSM, with Emily, Chloe and Craig Mitchell, Gemini, and the $5000 top-priced ram.

*86 of 113 rams sold to $5000, av $1724

A REPEAT buyer from Western Australia proved Gemini White Suffolk rams are worth the extra kilometres when they paid the top price on Wednesday.

